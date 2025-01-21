Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours

Justin Bieber left fans perplexed after unfollowing wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram.
Despite sharing a carousel of images featuring himself and the Rhode Skin founder from their recent romantic getaway in Aspen, the Yummy crooner suddenly unfollowed his partner on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025.
As Justin stopped following Hailey on social media, fans quickly noticed the renowned singe's cryptic move.
An X user commented, "DID THEY SEPARATE?"
"Hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child," another fan chimed in.
This came shortly after Justin paid a heartfelt tribute to Hailey with an adorable post, seemingly putting the separation speculations to rest.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Justin shared an adorable photo of the mother-of-one on January 18th, from their Aspen trip.
The globally known musician captioned her post, “The greatest woman I have and will ever know.”
As reported by Page Six magazine, the couple has faced speculations about marital troubles over the past year.
In December 2024, Hailey addressed these rumours by sharing a statement on her social media accounts, saying, "Me to all of you on the internet."
As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber has commented on the ongoing divorce speculation.
The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.