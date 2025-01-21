Entertainment

Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber exchanged the marital vows back in 2018 after dating each other for a year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours
Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours

Justin Bieber left fans perplexed after unfollowing wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram.

Despite sharing a carousel of images featuring himself and the Rhode Skin founder from their recent romantic getaway in Aspen, the Yummy crooner suddenly unfollowed his partner on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025.

As Justin stopped following Hailey on social media, fans quickly noticed the renowned singe's cryptic move.

An X user commented, "DID THEY SEPARATE?"

"Hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child," another fan chimed in.

This came shortly after Justin paid a heartfelt tribute to Hailey with an adorable post, seemingly putting the separation speculations to rest.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Justin shared an adorable photo of the mother-of-one on January 18th, from their Aspen trip.

The globally known musician captioned her post, “The greatest woman I have and will ever know.”

As reported by Page Six magazine, the couple has faced speculations about marital troubles over the past year.

In December 2024, Hailey addressed these rumours by sharing a statement on her social media accounts, saying, "Me to all of you on the internet."

As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber has commented on the ongoing divorce speculation.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.  

Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram

Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid
Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary

Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary

Prince Harry’s high court hearing faces delay amid urgent legal submission

Prince Harry’s high court hearing faces delay amid urgent legal submission
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Jennifer Garner makes special plea to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner makes special plea to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Kanye West honors daughter North’s influence on his music
Kanye West honors daughter North’s influence on his music
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote
Brooks Nader shows off expensive divorce rings in new post
Brooks Nader shows off expensive divorce rings in new post
Robert Pattinson makes heartfelt confession about his daughter
Robert Pattinson makes heartfelt confession about his daughter