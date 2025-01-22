Sydney Sweeney stuns fans at NBA amid lead role rumors in A24 film 

Sydney Sweeney sent a wave of delight among fans after she was spotted at the court-side for the NBA game.
On Tuesday night, the Euphoria actress showed up for the the Knicks-Nets match, who faced each other for the third time this season.
Sydney flaunted her iconic smile and blew a kiss to the camera after she was shown on the stadium screen.
The White Lotus actress was dressed in black leather jacket, low-cut top and jeans.
NBA’s official X account also shared the moment, with caption, "Sydney Sweeney in the house in Brooklyn!", which gained traction on social media with nearly 1.2 million views.
Fans hilariously shared how they would’ve given their all in the game if the Immaculate actress showed up for their game.
One enthusiast wrote, "The way I’d be breaking record there is to break with Sydney in the stands…"
The 27-year-old was joined by her co-star from The Housemaid, Indiana Elle.
The duo could be seen chatting and posing for a selfie at one point during the game.
Earlier on January 20, Sydney was seen enjoying a day out with fiancé Jonathan Davino, whom she’s been romantically involved since 2018, before confirming their engagement four year later in 2022.