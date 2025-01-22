Royal

Prince Harry steals Prince William’s spotlight in new public appearance

Prince Harry diverts attention from the High Court trial with major move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


Prince Harry has made public appearance, right after Prince William, seemingly tried to steal spotlight from his brother.

The Duke of Sussex had been making headlines recently, first for High Court trial against NGN trial and later on for skipping UK visit after his father King Charles offered an olive branch.

As posted by the Duke and Sussex’s daily update Instagram account, Harry visited some of the amazing dogs that have been helping out during the devastating fires in California.

The caption of the post read, "Cruz and Taffy, Facility Dog’s with the Salinas Fire Dept, along with their friends, have been actively assisting in the efforts to combat the LA fires, providing much-needed support to firefighters and affected communities.”


“In an inspiring turn of events, they also had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, who is known for his philanthropic work and advocacy on various social issues, including disaster relief. This encounter not only boosted their morale but also emphasized the importance of community and collaboration in the face of such devastating challenges,” it continued.

Harry’s public appearance came after William went out for an outing at CenterpointUK.

Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat

Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat

Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details

Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?

Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?
Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details
Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details
Princess Anne makes first statement after husband Timothy's injury
Princess Anne makes first statement after husband Timothy's injury
Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after 60th birthday
Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Prince William keeps Princess Diana’s legacy alive with meaningful move
Prince William keeps Princess Diana’s legacy alive with meaningful move
Prince Harry’s high court hearing faces delay amid urgent legal submission
Prince Harry’s high court hearing faces delay amid urgent legal submission
Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert hit with major setback ahead of state event
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert hit with major setback ahead of state event
Princess Anne leaves 'injured' husband in UK for South Africa trip
Princess Anne leaves 'injured' husband in UK for South Africa trip
Sarah Ferguson shares delightful life update after Andrew's solo appearance
Sarah Ferguson shares delightful life update after Andrew's solo appearance
King Charles releases big statement after Prince Andrew's latest appearance
King Charles releases big statement after Prince Andrew's latest appearance