Prince Harry steals Prince William’s spotlight in new public appearance

Prince Harry has made public appearance, right after Prince William, seemingly tried to steal spotlight from his brother.
The Duke of Sussex had been making headlines recently, first for High Court trial against NGN trial and later on for skipping UK visit after his father King Charles offered an olive branch.
As posted by the Duke and Sussex’s daily update Instagram account, Harry visited some of the amazing dogs that have been helping out during the devastating fires in California.
The caption of the post read, "Cruz and Taffy, Facility Dog’s with the Salinas Fire Dept, along with their friends, have been actively assisting in the efforts to combat the LA fires, providing much-needed support to firefighters and affected communities.”
“In an inspiring turn of events, they also had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, who is known for his philanthropic work and advocacy on various social issues, including disaster relief. This encounter not only boosted their morale but also emphasized the importance of community and collaboration in the face of such devastating challenges,” it continued.
Harry’s public appearance came after William went out for an outing at CenterpointUK.