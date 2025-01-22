MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor

Sci-Tech

Donald Trump grants TikTok 75-day extension to resolve its US future

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 22, 2025
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Musk and Shark Tank investor

After Elon Musk and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, YouTuber MrBeast has also joined the bid to buy TikTok in the US.

According to CNN, after the new US President Donald Trump granted the video-sharing social media platform an extension of 75 days, the biggest YouTuber in the world, MrBeast, has shown interest in buying TikTok.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, earlier in January, before the ban, wrote in a joking tone on X, “Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned.”

But the lawyer of the third most popular TikToker, with over 112.6 million followers and 1.1 billion likes, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, told CNN that he was serious about buying the platform.

Moreover, the YouTuber in a video on X on Monday, January 20, 2025, said, “I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires. TikTok, we mean business. This is my lawyer right here. We have an offer ready for you, we want to buy the platform.”

This came right after Trump, right after swearing in, signed an executive order giving TikTok 75 days to prove to US officials that it is not a threat to national security.

Notably, the offer came right in time as the Chinese parent company of the platform ByteDance is also considering selling its US business to the tech giant Elon Musk to avoid a ban, reported the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

Furthermore, another prominent personality interested in buying TikTok is a celebrity investor of Shark Tank America, Kevin O'Leary, who also put a bid to buy TikTok in a bidding group called The People's Bid for TikTok.

