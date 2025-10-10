Spotify incorporates with ChatGPT for personalised playlists and music controls

OpenAI has launched a new feature enabling developers to build apps within ChatGPT, letting users to interact directly with participating platforms.
Spotify is among the first to release its incorporation, allowing users ask ChatGPT to create playlists, recommend songs, and suggest podcasts.
Users can request playlists for certain moods, durations, and events—like a “dog-walking playlist” featuring tracks with “dog” in the title. Click on a suggested track opens Spotify directly for playback.
When users mention Spotify in ChatGPT, users will receive a “Use Spotify for this answer” option.
Once you connect their account, ChatGPT can access listening preferences and history to recommend you personalisation options.
Moreover, ChatGPT is also able to perform in-app actions such as controlling playback, removing and adding songs, and handling playlists.
All ChatGPT Plus, Free, and Pro users on mobile and web can access this option in English across 145 countries.
Both premium and free Spotify users can enjoy this feature via premium subscribers to get more tailored results.
Spotify further clarified that no artist or creator content is shared with OpenAI for AI training.
If any users don’t want to use it, they can disconnect their accounts anytime.
Notably, your entire data such as listening history, IP address, and location remains safe and secure. Other participating apps include Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, and Zillow.