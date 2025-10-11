Home / Sci-Tech

Google to add Always-On Display media controls to Pixel Watch 4

This addition of AOD media controls will make make music and media playback more seamless

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google is reportedly adding always-on display (AOD) media controls to the Pixel Watch 4, with several features likely to launch by the end of year.

The Wear OS 6 update, which recently reached older Pixel Watch models, brought the Material 3 Expressive design, with a few features missing.

As reported by 9to5Google, the Alphabet-owned Google confirmed that the feature is “targeted for later this year for Pixel Watch,” indicating its launch into previous iterations, including Pixel Watch 3 and 2.

However, the company has yet to officially confirm the rumour.

Several reports suggested that feature will be launched as part of the next quarterly Pixel Watch update, possibly later this year.

However, previous iterations will receive it in early 2026.

When previewed in May, Google said Wear OS 6 would deliver a consistent always-on experience, keeping “the previous top activity visible and in the resumed state when the device enters ambient mode.”

It suggests that even when users are not interacting with the watch, the current song title and playback controls will be shown on-screen.

This addition of AOD media controls will make make music and media playback more seamless, minimising the need to turn on the screen. 

