Home / Sci-Tech

Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web

Leaked personal data includes phone numbers, birth dates, email addresses, and usual flyer numbers

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web
Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web

Hackers claimed that they have leaked the personal data of over 5 million Qantas customers on the dark web, sparking fear and concerns among airline customers across Australia.

The airline is among over 40 global companies affected by the cyberattack,allegedly compromising over one billion customer records.

The hackers group Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters had earlier demanded ransom to prevent the data leak from a Salesforce database in June.

The leaked personal data includes phone numbers, birth dates, email addresses, and usual flyer numbers; however, no financial or passport details.

Cybersecurity expert Jeremy Kirk stated that the group is well-recognised and operates across different countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, exploiting how companies connect internal systems.

Others affected companies include Disney, Toyota, Gap, Ikea, and Adidas,

Qantas said that its priority remains “continued vigilance and support for customers,” providing a 24/7 helpline and identity protection services.

However, Salesforce refused that its platform was breached, stating that it would not negotiate or pay extortion demands.

The stolen data, obtained between April 2024 and September 2025, also includes employee information.

Experts cautioned that leaked data could be used for identity theft or phishing scams, warning alerts to users for suspicious activity.

Google to add Always-On Display media controls to Pixel Watch 4

Google to add Always-On Display media controls to Pixel Watch 4
This addition of AOD media controls will make make music and media playback more seamless

Samsung's Project Moohan VR headset set to debut on October 21

Samsung's Project Moohan VR headset set to debut on October 21
Project Moohan VR will run Samsung’s One UI XR, particularly designed to incorporate seamlessly with its ecosystem

Spotify incorporates with ChatGPT for personalised playlists and music controls

Spotify incorporates with ChatGPT for personalised playlists and music controls
All ChatGPT Plus, Free, and Pro users on mobile and web can access this option in English across 145 countries

Apple's free satellite features on iPhone now available in THESE countries

Apple's free satellite features on iPhone now available in THESE countries
iOS 26 also beta includes references to a potential Weather via satellite feature; however, its launch remains under wraps

Figma joins hands with Google to bring Gemini AI to its design platform

Figma joins hands with Google to bring Gemini AI to its design platform
This move is a broader trend among AI developers incorporating their models into widely used platforms to strengthen adoption

Meta adds voice and text translation for reels in Hindi and Portuguese

Meta adds voice and text translation for reels in Hindi and Portuguese
Meta stated that this update targets creators in leading markets, including Brazil and India

Verizon outage forces users into SOS Mode across US

Verizon outage forces users into SOS Mode across US
The wireless service Verizon faced outage starting around 12:41 a.m. ET, and reports spiked over 1,200 in the past 24 hours.

WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report

WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp in also testing is Status Questions, currently available to select beta users on Android version 2.25.29.12

OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 Asian countries amid userbase growth

OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 Asian countries amid userbase growth
The significant move strengthens OpenAI’s competitive stance against other leading industry players, including Google

Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status

Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status
Here are a few strategic moves that helped Elon Musk to reach the 1st spot of the world's richest man

Elon Musk’s X ends $128M severance dispute with former Twitter top brass

Elon Musk’s X ends $128M severance dispute with former Twitter top brass
Former Twitter executives score big win in $128 million severance lawsuit with Elon Musk

Google's Gemini 2.5 brings human-like computer interaction to AI

Google's Gemini 2.5 brings human-like computer interaction to AI
Google confirmed that AI Mode in Google Search and Project Mariner are using several variants of the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI