'Padmaavat': historical epic-saga to re-release on THIS date 

'Padmaavat' features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Good news awaits for all Padmaavat fans! 

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s starrer has been roped for a re-release.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial that was released back in 2018, will grace silver screens yet again on January 24, 2025.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Viacom 18 Studios and Bhansali Productions dropped a collaborative post alongside the poster of the epic period drama, which featured stills of Ranveer, Deep and Shahid from the film.

"Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January,” the post was captioned with the entire team tagged alongside.


Movie-buffs reacted to the update, expressing sheer excitement in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Please do a reunion meet with the whole cast and crew. The photos will boost the hype even more!"

Another penned, “Finallyyyyyyy.”

While others in the comments section also revealed their desire to have the re-release of movies like Bajirao Mastani, Devdas and Black. 

To note, Padmaavat revolved around the life of Rani Padmavati, a queen of the Kingdom of Chittor, bringing to life the epic saga of Alauddin Khilji. 

