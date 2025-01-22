Entertainment

Sting makes shocking career decision on doctors' advice over ill health

Sting rose to fame with new wave rock band, The Police, in the late 1970s and early 80s

  January 22, 2025
Sting has been forced to cancel his upcoming appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards and postpone two concerts in the United States due to health issues.

The 71-year-old legendary musician, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, has been advised by his doctor to take a break and recover.

“On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday,” a post on his Instagram page reads.

It further added, “And postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29.”

“Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates. Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding,” the caption added.

Soon after the post, his ardent fans took to the comment section t wish him speedy recovery.

“Rest well, Sting,” one wrote.

While another added, “Please get well soon Sting.”

“Sending Sting love and healing,” the third added.

Sting rose to fame with new wave rock band, The Police, in the late 1970s and early 80s before embarking on a successful solo career.

