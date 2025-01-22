Sports

Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open semis amid health concerns

Sinner became the youngest player to reach back-to-back semi finals at Melbourne Park after Rafael Nadal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Defending champion Jannik Sinner reached the semifinals of the Australian Open amid health concerns.

As per BBC Sports, Sinner performed well and defeated Alex de Minaur with scores of 6-3, 6-2 and 6-1.

The 23-year-old who won 17 consecutive matches will play against American Ben Shelton in the semi-finals on Friday.

Shortly after the win, the player expressed, "I feel like when you are young you recover very fast - so it's a bit different," said the world number one.”

He added, “I tried to rest in the best possible way, not doing too many things and trying to be ready for the match."

Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of the previous year.

Later that year, he also won the US Open and six ATP Tour titles.

Sinner became the youngest player to reach back-to-back semi finals at Melbourne Park after Rafael Nadal.

He is only the second male player in the Open Era after Novak Djokovic, to win his first 16 matches against opponents at their home Grand Slam tournament.

Sinner holds the title of the world’s number one men’s singles player as ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Not only this, he is the first Italian player to achieve this top ranking.

