How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think

Everyone uses a phone, but do you know that the way you hold your phone reflects your personality?
You heard it right! Whether you use one hand, both hands or your fingers in different ways, it can reveal surprising aspects of your personality, behaviour, temperament, strengths, weaknesses and even how you approach life.
Personality tests like this have become popular on social media platforms. These trends which help people discover their personality traits and hidden behaviours have sparked global curiosity.
Let’s take a look at some ways of holding a phone that define your personality:
Holding the phone with one hand and using the thumb of the same hand:
If you hold your phone with one hand and use the thumb of the same hand, your personality shows that you are naturally confident. You have the ability to charm others with your playful energy.
You thrive in careers that require energy and quick decision making. Your bold, risk-taking nature also makes you well-suited for entrepreneurship or public speaking where you can easily engage and captivate audience.
Holding the phone with both hands and using one thumb:
It shows that you are disciplined and careful in your approach to life. Your friend and colleagues likely consider you to be trustworthy and detail-oriented. You perform well in jobs like project management, engineering, finance and law enforcement.
Holding the phone with both hands and using both thumbs:
This way of holding your phone indicates that you value efficiency and being able to handle multiple tasks at once. Your attention to detail and multitasking skills make you well-suited for fast paced careers like technology, finance or healthcare.
Your desire for perfection can sometimes make you frustrated when things get delayed or don’t go as planned.
Holding the phone with one hand using the index finger of the other hand:
It shows that you are someone who spend time alone, carefully considering all aspects of a situation before making a choice. You are creative and your mind is constantly generating new ideas, often seeing things from a different perspective than most people.
It makes you well suitable for jobs like research, academics and the arts and technology.