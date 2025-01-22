Travis Kelce breaks silence on Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheating Azz Chiefs’ comment

Travis Kelce has responded to Lil Wayne’s fiery comments branding the Kansas City Chiefs as the “Cheating Azz Chiefs.”
While conversing at the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, released Wednesday, January 22, the Kansas City Chief end and his brother Jason Kelce expressed the feelings on the rapper’s less than positive reaction to the Kansas City Chiefs’ win after their latest playoff game.
Jason said, “The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I'm sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav.”
“Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a- Chiefs. So an a– with two z's,” Jason added, to which Travis responded using the rapper’s nickname, “Shout out to Tunechie, man.”
This comes after fans and even players blasted the officials for making a number of contentious calls during the Chiefs' most recent AFC division game on Saturday, January 18, against the Houston Texans.
On Sunday, January 26, the Chiefs are next set to take on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Conference Championship in a matchup.