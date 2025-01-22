When will TikTok return to US app stores?

TikTok users in the United States are anxiously waiting for its return on the app stores.
According to Reuters, despite resuming service in the US after temporarily going dark late on Saturday, January 18, 2025, hours before the scheduled ban, the video-sharing app has not returned to the Apple and Google app stores.
After the US Supreme Court upheld the ban law, ByteDance’s TikTok voluntarily went dark hours before the ban, but later, when the new US President Donald Trump announced that he would grant the social media site an extension, it restored its service for their over 170 million American users.
But the users who deleted the app after it went offline are now anxiously checking iPhones and Android devices but every time find that the app is still unavailable to be downloaded again.
Even though Trump signed the executive orders right after his inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025, to delay the ban for the next 75 days, the legality of the order is still unclear, due to which Apple and Google stores have not restored the app on the stores.
A notice on Apple's App Store said, "TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you're in," while Google Play showed, "Downloads for this app are paused due to current U.S. legal requirements."
Furthermore, the analysts believe that Google and Apple are delaying the return of TikTok to their stores because they are waiting for the legal guarantees that they will not be fined or punished for hosting or distributing the app.