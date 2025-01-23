Oprah Winfrey sparks outrage with remarks about 'thin people' after Ozempic use

Oprah Winfrey has sparked controversy after making a provocative statement about 'thin people' while discussing her own weight-loss journey.
While conversing with Dr. Ania Jastreboff on The Oprah Podcast, the media mogul, said, “One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people — those people — just had more willpower.”
She added, “They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip.”
“And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, oh, they’re not even thinking about it,” Winfrey, 70, continued.
The former talk show host went on to say, “They’re only eating when they’re hungry and they’re stopping when they’re full.”
Soon after the clip of her conversation was shared on Instagram, the netizens flocked to the comment section to express their disapproval over Winfrey’s remarks.
“Thin people also think about food all the time, but they work hard to manage their physical and mental needs in a healthy way, and not by taking medication,” one user wrote.
Another echoed, “I think about it constantly but just don’t eat it.”
To note, in December 2023, Winfrey confirmed that she took weight-loss drug after years of yo-yo dieting.