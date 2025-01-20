Sci-Tech

WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature

The new feature allows beta testers to manage multiple channels at the same time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
WhatsApp is rolling out a bulk management feature for channels!

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature allows beta testers to manage multiple channels at the same time.

Users can also mute or activate notifications for several channels simultaneously.

Before this update, users had to manage each WhatsApp channel individually, which was really time consuming.

The new feature allows users to handle several channels at once, making it faster and easier.

Source: WABetaInfo
It also lets users unfollow multiple channels at the same time, which makes organizing and cleaning up the channel list much more efficient.

The new multi-selection feature gives users more control over their subscriptions.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share music through status updates.

This new feature introduces a music button in the drawing editor, which appears when the user selects a photo or video to upload on the status.

As per the reports, WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.

Users can also add a location to the event, allowing participants to know where it will take place.

Alternatively, the event can be linked to start an audio or video call suitable for virtual meeting.

