Royal

Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims

Prince William and Prince Harry cousins spilled the details about their private lives

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Charles Spencer’s daughters have spoken out after being questioned about their alleged secret 'crazy nights out'.

While conversing with Tatler, Lady Amelia Spencer, 32, along with Lady Eliza and her elder sister Lady Kitty, 34, opened up about their private lives.

During a fun game called 'Sibling Goals', the sisters were posed with a question, "Who is the craziest on a night out?"

"I have to do two," said Kitty, holding up paddles with Amelia and Eliza's photos.

She added, “"Because it's just definitely not me," added the mother-of-one, who shares daughter Athena with her husband Michael Lewis. "It's the two of them together."

Meanwhile, Amelia, who married Greg Mallett in 2023, quipped, "Well Eliza voted for herself, why?" and smiling Eliza replied, "I think we'll leave it there guys."

Since the Spencer sisters all came to the conclusion that "none of us" are the finest dancer as they responded, "There's nothing to see.”

The daughter of Victoria Aitken and Charles Spencer admitted she was regarded as the mischievous of her siblings, Eliza's love of having fun and letting loose may have deep roots.

"Look I don't think I was that naughty but just naughtier against you two," she said.

