Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean

Timothée Chalamet has added another feather to his cap!
The Complete Unknown actor, who is hitting one after another milestone, has achieved a remarkable milestone again, becoming the youngest actor to receive two Oscar nominations since the legendary James Dean.
At just 29 years old, Chalamet has solidified his position as one of Hollywood's most talented young stars.
Chalamet has been nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown, followed by his previous nomination in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name.
Dean, who was posthumously nominated for East of Eden in 1956 and Giant in 1957, was only 24 years old at the time of his nominations. He died in a car accident at 24 in 1955.
Besides his Oscar nomination, Chalamet is also set to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) this weekend, where he will also serve as the musical guest.