Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean

The 29-year-old is the youngest actor to become a two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean
Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean

Timothée Chalamet has added another feather to his cap!

The Complete Unknown actor, who is hitting one after another milestone, has achieved a remarkable milestone again, becoming the youngest actor to receive two Oscar nominations since the legendary James Dean.

At just 29 years old, Chalamet has solidified his position as one of Hollywood's most talented young stars.

Chalamet has been nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown, followed by his previous nomination in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name.

Dean, who was posthumously nominated for East of Eden in 1956 and Giant in 1957, was only 24 years old at the time of his nominations. He died in a car accident at 24 in 1955.

Besides his Oscar nomination, Chalamet is also set to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) this weekend, where he will also serve as the musical guest.

Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth

Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth
Oprah Winfrey sparks outrage with remarks about 'thin people' after Ozempic use

Oprah Winfrey sparks outrage with remarks about 'thin people' after Ozempic use
Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean

Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims

Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Khloé Kardashian spills on her love life amid co-parenting with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian spills on her love life amid co-parenting with Tristan Thompson
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt takes fashion risk with daring decision about appearance
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt takes fashion risk with daring decision about appearance
Guy Pearce parts ways with ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Carice van Houten
Guy Pearce parts ways with ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Carice van Houten
Sabrina Carpenter slammed for 'overly sexualized' image by music veterans
Sabrina Carpenter slammed for 'overly sexualized' image by music veterans
Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals
Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals
Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods
Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods
Coldplay releases epic 45-minute film to celebrate latest album 'Moon Music'
Coldplay releases epic 45-minute film to celebrate latest album 'Moon Music'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues accuser for $50 million over alleged scandal
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues accuser for $50 million over alleged scandal
Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis
Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez shares exciting video after Justin, Hailey Instagram drama
Selena Gomez shares exciting video after Justin, Hailey Instagram drama
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take strict legal action over Justin Baldoni video
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take strict legal action over Justin Baldoni video