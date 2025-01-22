Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility 

Instagram has made changes to the layout of the profile grid by aligning the thumbnails vertically.
As per SocialMediaToday, the new style of displaying content has been tested by Instagram for months and it is more similar to the layout used for Reels and the style also resembles the format of TikTok.
Instagram’s chief, Adam Mosseri said in a statement noting, “We started with the tall grid because most photos and videos that are uploaded to Instagram at this point are vertical and rectangles do a better job showing off those photos and videos."
He added, “I know some of you spend a lot of time tweaking your grids and this blew all of that up, so we’re going to improve the ability to customize those thumbnails to make it easier to get back to a place you’re happy with.”
The platform is also planning to place your highlight directly into the main profile grid, in addition to keeping them as a separate tab.
“Highlights are a great way to showcase your favorite stories, but they are visually complicated and push your grid down. In order to maintain creator control we’re building a tool so you can re-order your entire grid and make it whatever you want,” Mosseri added.
In addition to this, Instagram is also planning to introduce a feature that will allow users to post directly to their profile grid without using the main feed to offer more flexibility in content sharing.