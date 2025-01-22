Sci-Tech

Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

The platform is also planning to place your highlight directly into the main profile grid

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility 

Instagram has made changes to the layout of the profile grid by aligning the thumbnails vertically.

As per SocialMediaToday, the new style of displaying content has been tested by Instagram for months and it is more similar to the layout used for Reels and the style also resembles the format of TikTok.

Instagram’s chief, Adam Mosseri said in a statement noting, “We started with the tall grid because most photos and videos that are uploaded to Instagram at this point are vertical and rectangles do a better job showing off those photos and videos."

Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

He added, “I know some of you spend a lot of time tweaking your grids and this blew all of that up, so we’re going to improve the ability to customize those thumbnails to make it easier to get back to a place you’re happy with.”

The platform is also planning to place your highlight directly into the main profile grid, in addition to keeping them as a separate tab.

“Highlights are a great way to showcase your favorite stories, but they are visually complicated and push your grid down. In order to maintain creator control we’re building a tool so you can re-order your entire grid and make it whatever you want,” Mosseri added.

Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

In addition to this, Instagram is also planning to introduce a feature that will allow users to post directly to their profile grid without using the main feed to offer more flexibility in content sharing. 

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial

Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Recycling plastic into jet fuel? THIS breakthrough could revolutionize air travel
Recycling plastic into jet fuel? THIS breakthrough could revolutionize air travel
AI supercomputer helps in developing Alzheimer's vaccines
AI supercomputer helps in developing Alzheimer's vaccines
Instagram unveils TikTok-like features amid rival's uncertain future
Instagram unveils TikTok-like features amid rival's uncertain future
UK government weighs TikTok's future: 'Ban could still be coming'
UK government weighs TikTok's future: 'Ban could still be coming'
This robot stuns everyone with epic dance moves: Watch
This robot stuns everyone with epic dance moves: Watch
TikTok voluntarily shut down in US ahead of scheduled ban
TikTok voluntarily shut down in US ahead of scheduled ban
Donald Trump set to grant TikTok ‘big’ relief after inauguration
Donald Trump set to grant TikTok ‘big’ relief after inauguration
White House dismisses TikTok’s US shutdown threat as 'stunt'
White House dismisses TikTok’s US shutdown threat as 'stunt'
WhatsApp gives status updates unique musical twist
WhatsApp gives status updates unique musical twist
TikTok demands 'definitive' assurance from US government amid potential ban
TikTok demands 'definitive' assurance from US government amid potential ban