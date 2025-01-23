Princess Mette-Marit's son debuts new girlfriend months after assaulting his ex

Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby has reportedly returned home from a rehab facility in London with a new girlfriend.
As reported by Hello!, Marius, who has been in a rehab centre abroad following his 30-hour detention in August 2024, over charges of "physically and psychologically" abusing his former girlfriend had recently arrived at Oslo's Gardermoen airport with new ladylove.
According to the exclusive photos obtained by Norwegian publication Se og Hør, earlier this month, Marius stepped off a flight from London with substantial luggage in tow.
But what caught the attention of onlookers was a mystery woman, being assumed as his new partner, hinting at a fresh start for Marius.
It is pertinent to mention, there's no information on whether Marius has finally returned to Norway or he came back to celebrate his birthday on January 13th.
Marius, whom the Norwegian princess shares with her ex Morten Borg is still under investigation for series of charges against him.
For the unversed, Marius was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in her 20s "psychologically and physically" at his apartment in Frogner, Oslo.
The woman, believed to be Marius girlfriend at that time was diagnosed with a concussion after being admitted to hospital.
To note, Marius is not a working royal nor he is in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne.