Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside 

In an unexpected turn of events, Rajpal Yadav has now received a death threat!
After Salman Khan, the famous Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star's life was threatened via email that reportedly originated from a neighbouring country.
The email discovered in Rajpal’s spam folder was sent on December 14, 2024 from an address named Bishnu.
As fear loomed, the actor’s wife Radha Rajpal Yadav, filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station, leading to the registration of a First Information Report.
Police officials are currently looking into the matter closely, eager to catch the man behind the gang.
According to NDTV, the email read, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter."
"This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you; we urge you to treat this message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality," the email further stated.
To note, the threatening email demanded a response from the celebrities within eight hours, warning of severe consequences on both the personal and professional fronts.
Notably, politician Baba Siddique was shot dead near his residence at the Bandra area of Mumbai in October, last year following which Salman Khan heightened security measures, like installing bulletproof windows.