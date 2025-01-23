Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues accuser for $50 million over alleged scandal

The disgraced music mogul's attorney filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York

  January 23, 2025
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against a woman who accused him of misconduct, alleging she exposed fabricated claims, including the existence of alleged sex tapes with celebrities.

On Wednesday, the disgraced music mogul’s attorney filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.

In a lawsuit, the legal team alleged that the defendants deliberately created and exaggerated false accusations against him for monetary benefit.

NewsNation aired the allegations without performing adequate due diligence.

He mentioned that those actions have inflicted economic and reputational damage on Combs and compromised his entitlement to a fair trial with an unbiased jury.

Currently, Combs is in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

However, he has denied the allegations.

Initially, Burgess is accused in the complaint of possessing recordings of Combs being "involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors."

According to the filing, Burgess and Mitchell allegedly repeated the accusations to NewsNation and other news outlets.

Combs' attorneys also alleged that tapes don't exist, Mitchell and Burgess' statements that they possessed footage "were either knowingly blatant falsehoods or recklessly false statements."

He sued for defamation for an amount to be determined at trial, but the amount would not be less than $50 million, including punitive damages. He is demanding a jury trial.

