Coldplay releases epic 45-minute film to celebrate latest album 'Moon Music'

Coldplay, who never cease to amaze its fans, has released a stunning 45-minute film, A Film For The Future, to accompany and celebrate their tenth studio album, Moon Music.
The film is a collaborative project, which features visuals for all ten tracks on the album, created by over 150 directors and animation specialists from 45 countries worldwide.
Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, also reflected on the new film.
“I don't like to say this, but this is the best thing we have ever been a part of,” the singer said.
Martin further noted, “So if you do get a chance to see it, please do. So many incredible people have been involved.”
Meanwhile, the director of the film added,"It was a huge privilege to have the bird’s eye view of such an ambitious project, working with so many incredible animators and filmmakers all working independently of each other."
Fans can watch the film on YouTube, and can also experience it as an immersive experience at Lightroom in London and Manchester.
Coldplay first teased the film in 2019, six years before its release, with the artwork for their album including a license plate reading FFTF2024.
The British band's tenth album soared to number one in 16 countries - including the UK - following its release in October.