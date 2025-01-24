‘Devastated’ Angelina Jolie faces Oscar setback after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie faced one of the biggest snubs from Oscars despite her efforts for Maria.
The Hollywood icon spent months learning to sing for the role of Maria Callas — and said she made the opera singer’s anguish “personal to me.”
Angelina, 49, lost Oscars’ Best Actress nomination to Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón and Mikey Madison.
A source told Hollywood, “Angelina will be devastated, look at all the press she did for the film, she wanted to get nominated. She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham awards. She did all these magazine covers.”
Even though she got nominated for a Golden Globe, but she still missed out on a nod by both the SAG Awards and the Academy of Motion Pictures.
“The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that’s not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad,” the tipster noted.
Angelina and Brad Pitt reached a divorce settlement this month after eight years of filing it.