Novak Djokovic abruptly retires from Australian Open, leaves crowd booing

Sports

Tennis professional Novak Djokovic suffered an injury on his left leg during his quarter-final with Carlos Alcaraz

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 24, 2025
Novak Djokovic sent a shock wave in audience after withdrawing from the semi-final of 2025 Australian Open that would've made him one step closer to becoming the Grand Slam champion for the 25th time. 

As per BBC, the world No.1 retired injured after first set, that went 7-6(5) against Alexander Zverev, sending him to his first Australian Open final.

The duo played a 81-minutes match at Rod Laver Arena, before Djokovic surprised everyone by shaking hands with his opponent, indicating his retirement.

The venue echoed with boos from the crowd as the 37-year-old waved his goodbyes, who were not expecting this shocking move from Djokovic. 


After the match, the German player shared with the press, noting, "The very first thing I want to say is, please guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with injury."

While praising Djokovic, Zverev added, "He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear, a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue with this match, it means he really can’t continue."

This marks the second time the 24-time Grand Slam champion has been forced to retire from Australian Open, as previously he had to called it quit in the quarter-finals in 2009 against Andy Roddick.

Alexander Zverev is set to play either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton for the Grand Slam title on Sunday, January 26.

