Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp part ways after a year together

Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, have finally called it quits after more than a year together.
As per PEOPLE, multiple sources have confirmed that the couple are no longer together a year and a half following they first went public with their relationship.
Foxx and Huckstepp started dating in August 2023, when they made an outing at Nobu in Malibu, California, with a group.
Recently, the pair were seen stepping out in L.A. after eating dinner on September 28, and later on October 30, they were seen enjoying a cozy outing at Mexico beach.
In April a source told the outlet that Huckstepp was a “great” presence in Foxx’s life in the aftermath of his April 2023 health scare.
The source shared "They seemed cozy," adding, "[Jamie] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”
Addressing his breakup the source said that Foxx has been keeping a positive attitude as "he has been having a great time."
Fox separation came after his Netflix film Back in Action was released, he was working on at the time of his medical emergency.