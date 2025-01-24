Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation

World

School shooting in Nashville, US, claimed the live of a female teenager, leaving one student injured

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Nashville is mourning as another school shooting in the Tennessee state left the whole city in shock and horror.

As reported by NBC, a teenager opened fire on Wednesday, January 22, from a 9 mm pistol in the cafeteria of Antioch High School, Nashville, US killing a 16-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old, who is now identified as Solomon Henderson, partially live-streamed the tragic incident on the streaming platform Kick, before taking his own live with the gun.

According to the statement shared by the social media platform on Thursday, the account got banned and any related activity was deleted.

The statement continued, "Violence has no place on KICK, we are actively working with law enforcement and taking all appropriate steps to support their investigation."

Authorities also analysed Henderson digital footprint, where he was seen praising neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideologies, expressing his shame for being black, and idealising people who are known for their shootings.

Furthermore, the police shared that the shooter was "significantly influenced by web-based material, especially that found on non-traditional sites that most would find harmful and objectionable."

Henderson also left behind two documents of 339 pages that police are reviewing, although the motive behind the shooting still remains unknown.

Antioch High School has AI-powered weapon detection system, Omnilert, which failed to detect the firearm.

Sean Braisted, a school spokesman said that the system partly relies on the school’s camera network and did not pick the gun.

"It wasn’t close enough to get an accurate read and to activate that alarm," he added.

The Nashville school shooting incident once again opened the debate of gun restriction and ban but lawmakers chose to focus on the enhancement of school security.

