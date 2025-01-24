Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination

Priyanka Chopra is basking in the success of her production venture Anuja.
On January 23, 2025, the Baywatch actress took to her Instagram space to express excitement as her production venture, Anuja, bags a nomination at the Oscars 2025.
PeeCee, who is the executive producer and mastermind behind the incredible film, was glad to know that it got nominated in the Live Action Short Film Category.
Alongside the poster, the Love Again actress shared the good news, “Yaaaay! ‘Anuja’ is heading to the 2025 Oscars as a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film! Incredible! Thank you to @theacademy for the amazing honour.”
Further, PeeCee continued to laud the constant efforts of the team, “Huge congratulations to @adam_j_graves for capturing the essence of love, family, and resilience so beautifully. I’m in awe of the incredible talent of our actresses, Sajda Pathan and @ananya_shanbhag_, for their powerful performances and for bringing such depth and authenticity to these characters.”
“Nothing makes me more proud than supporting the courageous storytelling of evocative films like this,” the mom-of-one noted.
On the other hand, Payal Kapadia’s award-winning film All We Imagine As Light was also expected to bag nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. But Sadly, it missed a chance.