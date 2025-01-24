Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list

Charli XCX and Dua Lipa are leading the charge for the 2025 BRIT Awards, with both artists securing multiple nominations ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony.
On Thursday, the nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards were released as it is set to be celebrated on March 2 at London's iconic O2 Arena.
Among the star studded list, Charlie XCX garnered five nominations including Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year for Brat.
Seven-time Brit winner Dua Lipa followed with four nominations, including pop act, which she won in 2024, as well as artist of the year, album of the year for Radical Optimism, and song of the year for Training Season.
The New Rules singer took to her Instagram account after the nominations were unveiled, to share the delightful news to her fans.
In a shared post, Dua dropped the nominations announcement along with the caption, “ 4noms”
Notably, in BRIT 2025, The Beatles, who are shortlisted for song of the year for Now & Then, make a comeback to nods nearly 50 years since their last nomination at the first awards in 1977.
This year's ceremony will be hosted by English comedian Jac Whitehall.