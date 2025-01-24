Entertainment

Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list

The nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards were released on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list
Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list

Charli XCX and Dua Lipa are leading the charge for the 2025 BRIT Awards, with both artists securing multiple nominations ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony.

On Thursday, the nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards were released as it is set to be celebrated on March 2 at London's iconic O2 Arena.

Among the star studded list, Charlie XCX garnered five nominations including Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year for Brat.

Seven-time Brit winner Dua Lipa followed with four nominations, including pop act, which she won in 2024, as well as artist of the year, album of the year for Radical Optimism, and song of the year for Training Season.

The New Rules singer took to her Instagram account after the nominations were unveiled, to share the delightful news to her fans.

In a shared post, Dua dropped the nominations announcement along with the caption, “ 4noms”

Notably, in BRIT 2025, The Beatles, who are shortlisted for song of the year for Now & Then, make a comeback to nods nearly 50 years since their last nomination at the first awards in 1977.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by English comedian Jac Whitehall.

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic message after Justin Bieber's Instagram drama
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic message after Justin Bieber's Instagram drama
'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit
'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit
Coralie Fargeat makes history at Oscar nomination with ‘The Substance’
Coralie Fargeat makes history at Oscar nomination with ‘The Substance’
Demi Moore on could nine after first Oscar nomination of life
Demi Moore on could nine after first Oscar nomination of life
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours
Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp part ways after a year together
Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp part ways after a year together
‘Devastated’ Angelina Jolie faces Oscar setback after Brad Pitt divorce
‘Devastated’ Angelina Jolie faces Oscar setback after Brad Pitt divorce