Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ earns first spot on UK singles chart

Sabrina Carpenter has achieved a major milestone after releasing new single, Manchild.

As per Music News, her summer track has earned the first spot on the Official Chart: First Look.

Sabrina’s Manchild is currently 7,400 chart units ahead of Ordinary by Alex Warren, which last week broke a major UK Chart record.

The because i liked a boy crooner will mark her fourth UK Number 1 single if she holds onto her chart position. She also broke records last year with her hit tracks, Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste.

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran edges closer to record 43 Top 10 singles with Sapphire at number 6.

Sabrina Carpenter receives love, support from fans:

Shortly after news broke out that Sabrina’s Manchild made a record on UK singles chart, her fans swarmed the social media to show their support and love.

A fan wrote on X, “WE DID IT, GIRLIES!!! Manchid is a MASTERPIECE (heart emoji) Sabrina, you're a genius!"

Another praised, "This song speaks to my SOUL! Manchid is proof Sabrina’s songwriting skills are unmatched.”

“Miss Blondie, you're breaking records and breaking hearts (in the best way)! Manchid is EVERYTHING,” a third noted.

