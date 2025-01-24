Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take step back amid relationship struggles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly upset after facing major setback

  • January 24, 2025


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly facing challenges in their relationship following a series of public setbacks.

As per Express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly upset after a bombshell Vanity Fair article 'Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Business Ambitions, 5 Years After Their Royal Exit', that surfaced last week.

Following the article was published the "things aren't good for them right now.”.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said to Sky News Australia that the estranged royals are "upset and bruised.”

Kinsey claimed, "It is my understanding that they are upset over it [and] I'm being told that things aren't good for them right now, between Meghan's show being postponed, which I've heard was Netflix's idea, and just the idea that she has worked so hard to rebrand herself and here comes a very respected publication reiterating some of the nastiest claims about her.”

The royal commentator went on to say, “So I think they are bruised and they're sitting back trying to figure out how to process going forward."

To note, this report came after Meghan's upcoming series, With Love, Meghan, has been rescheduled for a March 4 premiere, having initially been slated to on January 15.

