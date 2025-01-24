Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms

Instagram and Facebook have recently taken major actions to limit the visibility of post related to abortion pill.
As per New York Times, these platform blurred, blocked or removed posts from two abortion pill providers.
Not only that, Instagram suspended the accounts of several abortion pill providers and made it harder for users to find these providers by hiding them from search results and recommendations.
The action taken by Instagram to block or remove content related to abortion pill became more intense over the past two weeks, especially in the last two days.
Abortion pill providers mentioned that content from their accounts, or in some cases, their entire accounts was no longer visible on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Meta acknowledged and confirmed that they had suspended the accounts and also blurred the posts related to abortion pill providers.
A spokesperson for Meta explained that the recent problems with abortion pill-related posts and accounts were because of rules that ban the sale of pharmaceutical drugs on their platforms without proper certification.
Meta has stated that it is making adjustments to speech policies to decrease the number of posts that were wrongly deleted.
It said, “We’ve been quite clear in recent weeks that we want to allow more speech and reduce enforcement mistakes.”
Meta has been facing criticism after its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced significant changes to the company’s policies regarding online speech earlier this month.
Considering this, Zuckerberg promised to ease the restrictions on online speech, which caused worry among experts studying misinformation and others.