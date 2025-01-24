Sci-Tech

Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms

Meta has been facing criticism after Mark Zuckerberg announced significant changes to the company’s policies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms

Instagram and Facebook have recently taken major actions to limit the visibility of post related to abortion pill.

As per New York Times, these platform blurred, blocked or removed posts from two abortion pill providers.

Not only that, Instagram suspended the accounts of several abortion pill providers and made it harder for users to find these providers by hiding them from search results and recommendations.

The action taken by Instagram to block or remove content related to abortion pill became more intense over the past two weeks, especially in the last two days.

Abortion pill providers mentioned that content from their accounts, or in some cases, their entire accounts was no longer visible on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Meta acknowledged and confirmed that they had suspended the accounts and also blurred the posts related to abortion pill providers.

A spokesperson for Meta explained that the recent problems with abortion pill-related posts and accounts were because of rules that ban the sale of pharmaceutical drugs on their platforms without proper certification.

Meta has stated that it is making adjustments to speech policies to decrease the number of posts that were wrongly deleted.

It said, “We’ve been quite clear in recent weeks that we want to allow more speech and reduce enforcement mistakes.”

Meta has been facing criticism after its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced significant changes to the company’s policies regarding online speech earlier this month.

Considering this, Zuckerberg promised to ease the restrictions on online speech, which caused worry among experts studying misinformation and others.

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor
Netflix shares upsetting news with subscribers after breaking records
Netflix shares upsetting news with subscribers after breaking records
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
‘Planetary parade’: 6 planets to line up for rare cosmic event tonight
‘Planetary parade’: 6 planets to line up for rare cosmic event tonight