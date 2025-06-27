YouTube introduces AI Overviews-like search results feature

In a significant move, YouTube has launched the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature, particularly designed to simplify content browsing, offering an intuitive and interactive user experience.
The company revealed an AI-generated search results carousel, similar to Google’s AI Overviews, for YouTube Premium users across the United States (US).
YouTube aims to improve discovery by displaying videos with brief, AI-generated descriptions, especially for searches regarding shopping, travelling, and performing local activities.
For example, browsing for “best beaches in Hawaii” could circulate curated video clips of top snorkel spots, complete with helpful summaries, guiding users to make perfect choices.
While this feature offers an enhanced user experience by assisting users to find relevant content faster, it has raised concerns among content creators.
If users receive whatever they require from the AI-generated preview without opening the video, engagement, and ad revenue for creators may sharply decline, a major challenge also experienced by news outlets impacted by Google’s AI summaries in Search.
Moreover, YouTube has expanded access to its conversational AI tool, which was previously only available for Premium users.
This assistant-like feature offers video summaries, content suggestions, and academic quizzes, and is currently being experimented with some non-paying users.