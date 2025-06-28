Denmark takes major step to crack down on AI deepfakes: Gives citizens copyrights

The Danish government has decided to crack down on AI-generated deepfakes by giving citizens copyrights of their personal features and voice.
According to CNN, the new proposed legislation will allow public figures and artists as well as common people to protect their digital identity.
Danish Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt explained that if someone finds that their personal features or voice have been used to create a deepfake, they would have a right to ask the website or platform to take down that content.
He said that “technology has outpaced legislation,” but the legislation would help people from digital theft that has become a piece of cake with the help of artificial intelligence.
Engel-Schmidt told The Guardian, “In the bill we agree and are sending an unequivocal message that everybody has the right to their own body, their own voice and their own facial features, which is apparently not how the current law is protecting people against generative AI.”
However, parodies and satire would be exempted from the law.
The culture ministry said that after successfully passing this law, they will introduce more legislation that could be fined for not fulfilling the request of removing AI-generated deepfakes.
Denmark is hopeful that other European countries would also follow its lead to counter AI horrors.