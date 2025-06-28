TikTok experiments it's own variant of Instagram’s ‘broadcast channels’

TikTok is currently experimenting with the latest messaging tool called “bulletin boards,” which allows brands and creators to share public, one-to-many messages with their followers.
The ByteDance-owned TikTok’s recently launched bulletin boards are quite similar to Instagram’s broadcast channels feature, which was released in 2023.
Bulletin Boards in this context are one-to-many DM chats, with these profiles then capable of posting significant updates, including text, image and video content, that their fans can follow.
With this feature, the short video streaming platform aims to enable creators and brands to share updates and behind-the-scenes content, offering a more interactive experience.
For instance, instead of posting via a Story or regular post on TikTok, brands and creators can easily share them on their bulletin boards, allowing accounts to share their content directly with followers.
Notably, the bulletin boards are currently being experimented with; it remains unknown whether the company plans a broader rollout or not.
A bulletin board release is the latest example of one social network borrowing features from another. In 2022, TikTok released Stories, along with support for photos, aiming to outdo its competitor, Instagram.