Google introduces Gemini CLI to developers’ terminals for free

Google has officially introduced the latest open-source AI agent that adds Gemini’s coding, content generation, and research capabilities into developers’ terminals.
The Alphabet-owned firm stated that the s. Gemini CLI offers a “fundamental upgrade to your command line experience,” enabling developers to write and fix the code through natural language prompts.
Google stated, “It provides lightweight access to Gemini, giving you the most direct path from your prompt to our model."
It is pertinent to mention that Gemini CLI uses Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro reasoning model, supporting up to one million token context windows.
In addition, the Gemini CLI agent is incorporated with Gemini Code Assist, and includes built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Google Search support, enabling developers to generate high-quality images and video with Veo and Imagen AI tools.
Availability
Gemini CLI is currently available for free for all developers, offering a usage limit of up to 60 model requests per minute and 1,000 requests on per day basis.