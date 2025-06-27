Meta negotiates acquisition of voice cloning startup Play AI: Report

This move follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s wider push to expedite Meta’s AI strategy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Meta is allegedly in acquisition talks with voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform PlayAI.

In an effort to bolster its AI research talent pool, Meta is obtaining its technology and a few employees, as reported by Bloomberg.

However, the deal has yet to be finalised and details may change, Meta refused to comment, and PlayAI has not responded yet.

As mentioned earlier, the acquisition may improve Meta’s voice capabilities, especially for its AI agent and smart glasses.

PlayAI, which secured an investment of $21 million in a funding round last year, has developed cutting-edge products such as Play 3.0 mini (a text-to-speech model with voice cloning), no-code voice agent tools, and more.

Previously, PlayAI CEO Mahmoud Felfel stated that the company aims to serve as the foundation of voice-based human-computer interaction.

This move follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s wider push to expedite Meta’s AI strategy, such as purchasing a 49% equity in Scale AI for $14.3 billion and hiring its CEO, Alexandr Wang, to lead Meta’s superintelligence projects.

Zuckerberg’s renewed focus on AI comes following frustrations over the gradual progress of Meta’s Llama large language model.

