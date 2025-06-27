Google releases Doppl app for AI-powered outfit try-ons

Google released the latest experimental app called Doppl, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app for how different outfits may look on you.
On Thursday, Google announced that the recently launched app is particularly designed to allow you to virtually try on outfits on a digital of yourself.
Doppl app generates AI-powered videos to display your look on the user’s avatar, focusing on personalized, animated representations of yourself.
Users can easily save their favourite looks, search past virtual try-ons, and also share their styles with their friends.
Here’s how to use the Doppl app:
Firstly users are required to upload a full-body photo.
Now use images or screenshots of their outfits such as products seen in thrift stores, on friends, or on social media to see how the outfit looks on you.
Once you select an outfit, Doppl generates an image of you wearing it and as mentioned earlier it’s also able to generate AI videos to show how the outfit moves in real life.
Alphabet-owned Google has described Doppl as an early-stage experiment under its Google Labs initiative.
The company further believes that the latest approach will assist people explore their style while gathering data to enhance future tools.
Availability
Doppl app is currently accessible on iOS and Android across the US.