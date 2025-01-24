UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998

A red weather warning has been issued in the UK due to Storm Èowyn.
As per BBC, considering this, millions of people are being strongly advised to stay at home for their safety.
Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland are facing the most severe impacts of the storm with extremely strong winds.
Wind speeds as high as 93 mph (150km/h) were measured in Aberdaron, North Wales on Friday, January 24.
In the Republic of Ireland, the storm caused the strongest winds ever recorded there, causing over 700,000 properties to lose power.
In addition to red warnings, there are also amber and yellow warnings for potential dangers from wind, rain, snow and ice across the UK in the coming days.
What do these weather warnings mean?
Due to severe weather, schools in Northern Ireland and most of central Scotland are closed and flights, buses and trains have been cancelled.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland described the storm as an “exceptional weather event.”
As per the outlet, the storm is expected to bring the strongest winds in the region since 1998.
Considering this, British Airways has cancelled over 20 flights, and Dublin Airport has cancelled 110 departures.
Meanwhile, Jake Kelly from Network Rail announced that on Friday, there were no train services running in the most impacted areas, including all of Scotland and areas north of Preston on the west coast mainline in England.