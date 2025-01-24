Billy Ray Cyrus announces new album produced by Son Braison 

Billy Ray Cyrus has announced the release of a new album, produced by son, Braison.
The exciting announcement comes on Friday, January 21, just days after Billy Ray's performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration, which sparked controversy.
“I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have,” Braison said in a statement.
He continued, “I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor.”
Meanwhile, Billy Ray also expresses proud to work with son in a statement.
“This is art imitating life, imitating art. It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and ‘25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime,” he said.
The name or release date of forthcoming record is yet to be announced. It will feature songs co-written by both Billy Ray and Braison.
Billy Ray Cyrus shares Braison with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. The pair are also parents to Trace and daughters Brandi, Miley and Noah.