Prince William reveals hilarious prank George, Charlotte, Louis love to play on him

Prince William shared a rare insight into his family life with wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis during a visit to the Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre in Liverpool.
Prince William was visiting Cycle of Life, a project supported by BBC Children in Need that helps individuals transform their lives through cycling.
Although the rainy weather prevented him from taking part in a planned bike ride, Prince William enthusiastically joined in by pumping up a bike tire and reattaching it.
While working on the bicycle, the Prince of Wales reflected on the importance of teaching children responsibility.
"As a parent of young children, I do see the responsibility of looking after things whether it's a pet or kit like this - as part of growing up," he shared.
Prince William then shared Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' prank which they love to play on him.
"My children quite like pulling just the back brake and sliding along. Usually, the back wheel will come past you. There is a technique,” he shared.
