Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline takes aim at Kylie Jenner in heated rant

Timothee Chalamet’s sister Pauline Chalamet has seemingly taken aim at Kylie Jenner in a series of scathing social media posts.
The Sex Lives of College Girls actress reposted Bernie Sanders' scathing tweet about “billionaires” on Instagram.
”When the three wealthiest men in America sit behind Trump at his inauguration, everyone understands that the billionaire class now controls our government,” the outspoken politician.
Alog the post, Pauline wrote, “Our system is so flawed that it allows billionaires to exist and accrue so much money and BARELY pay (and sometimes NOT PAY) ANY ANY ANY TAXES.”
“This should not be possible. Billionaires do not need to exist. Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg SITTING IN FRONT OF cabinet is NOT DEMOCRATIC. NOT. DEMOCRATIC.” She added.
The now-deleted post seemingly aimed at her younger brother's girlfriend who is one of the most famous billionaires on the planet, as per Forbes in 2019.
Prior to this, Pauline reposted a message by nonprofit organization Move On, which criticized billionaires and CEOs who own private jets.
“If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither.”
The post was seen as a dig at Kylie Jenner, who owns a private jet called Kylie Air, and is the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics.
However, it's worth noting that Pauline and Kylie have been seen together on friendly terms in the past, including a warm hug at a Paris fashion event last October.