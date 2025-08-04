Shawn Mendes sparks dating buzz as he cozies up to a woman after concert: See

Speculation has erupted among fans after Shawn Mendes cozied up to a woman post-concert.
In his new Instagram post shared on Sunday, August 3, the Imagination hitmaker shared a carousel of photos featuring glimpses from Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival second show.
While the Stitches singer - who headlined the thrilling concert on August 2 in Pristina, Kosovo – shared several heart-melting photos from the show, what sparked a frenzy among his devoted fans were his intimate snaps with a woman.
Captioning the post, Mendes penned, “all we got is love!!”
The gallery opened with a black-and-white snap of the 26-year-old Canadian singer, showing his arms wrapped around a woman who looked at him with a smile.
Meanwhile, the carousel’s last shot captured the two warmly embracing each other.
However, the woman turned out to be Luana Quaglia, an international artist supervisor who handles creative and logistical aspects of celebrities’ touring and performances.
Luana has been working with the Mercy singer since his 2019 Shawn Mendes: The Tour.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Shawn Mendes shared the buzz-worthy post, his die-hard fans flocked to the comment section to ask who the woman was.
“Who's this shawn huh?” questioned a first.
Another expressed heartbreak, writing, “As you think, I didn't expect my heart to be broken like this on a Sunday morning.”
“excuse me?” a third commented, while a fourth asked, “Are you dating Mr. Shawn Mendes??”
However, some of the fans understood who Luana Quaglia was, and commented, “Don't scare me like this again.”
“I want you to know I almost had a heart attack,” expressed another, while one more stated, “I'm so scared in this first photo.”
Shawn Mendes’s Sunny Hill Festival concert marks his first show in the Republic of Kosovo.