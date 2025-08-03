Home / Entertainment

Mel B celebrates marriage with intimate ceremony in Morocco

The Spice Girl alum revealed that she and husband Rory McPhee marked their union with a soulful celebration

Mel B has tied the knot once again — this time in a spiritual ceremony in Morocco.

The Spice Girl alum revealed that she and husband Rory McPhee marked their union with a soulful celebration far from home.

The couple threw a second wedding celebration at Selman Marrakech in Morocco, just one month after their first ceremony in London, England.

Mel B took to her Instagram to share a joint post on Sunday, August 3, the couple wrote in their caption, "We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech, we had the time of our lives!!"


A photo captured Mel B and McPhee joyfully dancing down the aisle during their Moroccan ceremony.

She donned a red Justin Alexander dress, while McPhee served looks in a classic and cool white and black ensemble.

Mel B and McPhee first got married on Saturday, July 5.

Their romantic wedding ceremony took place inside The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral and was followed by a star-studded reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard in London, England.

The wedding was attended by the star-studded guests including, “Baby Spice" Emma Bunton, plus Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan and Daisy Lowe.

Other Spice Girls bandmates Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) did not attend the wedding.

