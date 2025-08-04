Harry Styles spotted with Belgian designer weeks after mystery woman kiss buzz

Harry Styles has once again ignited dating buzz as he was spotted strolling through Italy with a Belgian designer.
On Sunday, August 3, The Sun reported that the former One Direction alum was seen stepping out with Belgian-Congolese designer Kim Mupangilai as they visited some scenic spots in Vatican City and Rome.
In a photo shared by the outlet, the Night Changes hitmaker was seen dressed in a blue shirt layered over a white tee and paired with black pants. He also rocked a pair of stylish sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Kim looked elegant in a stylish co-ord black ensemble that included a cropped shirt and a slit skirt.
Carrying a bottle of wine, Harry was seen exploring St. Peter’s Basilica and the charming backstreets of Rome with Kim, who previously appeared on a high-end interior magazine’s cover.
According to some sources, the As It Was singer has developed a deep love for Italy and is spending his summer break travelling across Europe.
“Harry loves nothing more than showing people his favourite spots in Italy. He also loves art and Kim has been a great source of inspiration,” they shared.
Notably, Harry Styles’s appearance with Kim Mupangilai comes just weeks after he made headlines for sharing a steamy kiss with a mystery woman at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.
The Kiss You singer was caught on camera at a VIP bar at 2:30 am, getting close and kissing the woman, who was later identified as Ella Kenny – a Bournemouth University graduate currently working at a London studio.
“Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a kiss on the dancefloor. They had a good time in the moment but it doesn’t mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog,” an insider shared at that time.
Harry Styles has previously been in romantic relationships with singer Taylor Swift, model Kendall Jenner, and actress Olivia Wilde.