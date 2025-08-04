Home / Entertainment

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis show off their romance at Backstreet Boys concert

The 'That '70s Show' costars tied the knot in July 2015 at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, Calif

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were spotting reeling in the '90s vibe as they enjoy Backstreet Boys concert.

The lovebirds attended the Las Vegas weekend show at the Sphere, where the boyband is performing a residency until August 24.

Kutcher and Kunis danced and sang along to the band's 1999 hit I Want It That Way from their third studio album, Millennium.

A viral video showed the couple singing the romantic lyrics to each other as they gestured dramatically with their hands, enjoying the song in all of its glory.

The Black Swan star, at one point, moved her husband closer and he followed that up by wrapping his arms around her waist.

Giving major couple-goals, the pair was also slipped into matching outfits, featuring white t-shirts and navy-blue bottoms.

The couple first met as co-stars on That '70s Show – which aired from 1998 to 2006 – where they played on-screen couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso. They began dating in real life in 2012 and tied the knot three years later.

They parent two children together; daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been spotted multiple times enjoying dates even after a decade of marriage as last summer.

The head-over-heels pair attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during its second night in London alongside numerous other celebrities, including Rachel Zegler, Hugh Grant, Jason Kelce, and Kylie Kelce.

