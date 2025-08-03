Justin Bieber shares mysterious post after personal confession

Justin Bieber sparked fresh speculation after sharing a cryptic four-word post on social media, days after admitting to "extremely selfish" behavior in a candid confession.
The Peaches singer took to his Instagram account on Saturday evening to share a vague post with his 294 million Instagram followers.
In a shared post, he dropped the closeup black and white selfie along with a cryptic caption.
“Broke another olive branch,” the Grammy winner wrote, along with a single dove emoji.
Bieber’s silence on the post has sparked rumors, especially after he shared a similar fallout with a friend via text screenshots earlier this summer.
Previously, a rep for the Baby singer told TMZ that he's had a “very transformative” past year, in which “he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”
Bieber also admitted his “selfish” behavior in another social media caption.
In a post he wrote, “Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside. Get in nature.”
The SWAG singer noted, “Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me.”
Notably, Justin Bieber also released his surprise seventh studio album, SWAG, to great fanfare on July 11.