Jenna Ortega inspires ‘Wednesday’ co-star with ‘meticulous’ routine

Jenna Ortega's “meticulous” pre-filming routine has inspired her Wednesday co-star Fred Armisen.
Fred, who stars as Uncle Fester in the Netflix series, has learned an important lesson from Jenna, who will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in the second season.
During the Wednesday season 2, part one world premiere in London, the American comedian made a sweet confession about the young co-star.
The SNL alum revealed that the Scream actress, 22, inspired him to be more “meticulous” and “pay attention” as a scene partner.
He praised Jenna, "It's great watching Jenna, because she keeps track of the script in this way that she understands the logic of her character. It's not like she just shows up and it's like, ‘I'm just gonna do this character.’ She's like, ‘Why does this moment count? So she's very meticulous, and it makes me want to be more like her.”
Wednesday season 2, also starring Lady Gaga, Christina Ricci, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White and Hunter Doohan, is set to drop in two parts with first one to debut on Netflix on August 6.
Meanwhile, the second part will be released on streaming giant on September 3.