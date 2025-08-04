Soulja Boy detained on weapons charge after marking key milestone in LA

Soulja Boy was arrested in LA after a traffic stop due to weapons-related charges, hours after he celebrated his birthday at a club.
On Sunday, August 3, the Turn My Swag On rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was booked on suspicion of carrying a firearm.
As reported by Variety, Soulja was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over during a Sunday morning traffic stop at Melrose and Genesee. Following the stop, officers discovered a firearm in the car.
Online records indicate that Soulja was later booked at 6:18 a.m. on a felony charge. It was not made immediately clear why the traffic stop was conducted.
The arrest was made hours after the BTBT rapper celebrated his 35th birthday at a nightclub in LA. Earlier on Saturday, he premiered new music on a Twitch stream, several months after he dropped his most recent album, The Influence, in February.
Soulja's arrest came nearly four months after he was ordered to pay a former assistant nearly $4 million in a 2021 sexual assault lawsuit after jury found him responsible.
Jane Doe, as the accuser was identified, was awarded the compensatory damages on April 10, after she alleged that Soulja violently attacked her, which the rapper firmly denied.