Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz with new revelation after jeans ad backlash

The 'Euphoria' actress drew criticism for her American Eagle ad due to the wordplay on 'genes' and 'jeans'

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz with new revelation after jeans ad backlash
Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz with new revelation after jeans ad backlash 

Sydney Sweeney has once again become the internet's topic of discussion after her voter registration came to light days after her American Eagle jeans campaign.

According to public voter records, since June 2024, The White Lotus star has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County.

This information was released amid Sydney's American Eagle ad, which has received severe backlash as media claimed it promoted Nazi propaganda and an idea of white supremacy.

In one of the viral campaign videos, the 27-year-old donned in a denim outfit could be heard discussing genes and how they determine "traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour."

"My jeans are blue," Sydney noted as she looked flirtatiously in the camera, while a narrator said, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," a tagline that drew intense backlash.

Amid the reports about her voter registration, the internet shared its thoughts, as one user on X noted, "She pretends to stand with women, yet votes against their rights and freedoms. Claiming solidarity while actively working against the very people she claims to support."

The post added, "We truly gave the spotlight to the wrong person."

While another netizen penned, "I'm shocked this is shocking news.

A third social media post read, "Mind you her WHOLE family is maga."

This was a reference to a 2022 incident when Sydney was criticised after her family celebrated her mom's 60th birthday with a party, where the attendees wore red caps that featured quotes linked with conservatives such as "Make Sixty Great Again," and "Blue Lives Matter" shirts.

In an interview with Variety, the Eden actress suggested that the people who wore the MAGA-inspired headwear were her "mom's friends" who simply thought "it would be funny."

Read more :

Entertainment

Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes bring star power to Sunny Hill Festival night 2: See

Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes bring star power to Sunny Hill Festival night 2: See
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer rocks the second night of her hit Sunny Hill Festival with Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber shares mysterious post after personal confession

Justin Bieber shares mysterious post after personal confession
'Baby' singer shared a vague post with his 294 million Instagram followers after making a touching revelation

‘Fantastic Four’ faces fantastic flop with major box office falloff

‘Fantastic Four’ faces fantastic flop with major box office falloff
The Marvel's film grossed $11.7 million domestically in its second week

Anthony Mackie reveals almost losing ‘Hurt Locker’ role due to ‘worst director’

Anthony Mackie reveals almost losing ‘Hurt Locker’ role due to ‘worst director’
The ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ actor calls out the ‘worst director’ who nearly cost him his role in an Oscar-winning film

Tom Holland breaks cover on 'Spider-Man' set as sequel begins filming

Tom Holland breaks cover on 'Spider-Man' set as sequel begins filming
The 'Uncharted' star was looking in high spirits as he appeared for the first time on the set of the new Spider-Man

Amber Heard wraps acting comeback with message to supporters

Amber Heard wraps acting comeback with message to supporters
'The Aquaman' expressed gratitude to her fans as she wraps her final performance of her play 'Spirit of the People'

Shakira amps up anticipation with special message ahead of LA concerts

Shakira amps up anticipation with special message ahead of LA concerts
The ‘Waka Waka’ crooner is set to perform two concerts at SoFi Stadium as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

BTS receives open letter from ARMY amid V controversy

BTS receives open letter from ARMY amid V controversy
BTS member V receives extreme backlash after becoming a brand ambassador of a beverage giant