Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz with new revelation after jeans ad backlash 

Sydney Sweeney has once again become the internet's topic of discussion after her voter registration came to light days after her American Eagle jeans campaign.
According to public voter records, since June 2024, The White Lotus star has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County.
This information was released amid Sydney's American Eagle ad, which has received severe backlash as media claimed it promoted Nazi propaganda and an idea of white supremacy.
In one of the viral campaign videos, the 27-year-old donned in a denim outfit could be heard discussing genes and how they determine "traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour."
"My jeans are blue," Sydney noted as she looked flirtatiously in the camera, while a narrator said, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," a tagline that drew intense backlash.
Amid the reports about her voter registration, the internet shared its thoughts, as one user on X noted, "She pretends to stand with women, yet votes against their rights and freedoms. Claiming solidarity while actively working against the very people she claims to support."
The post added, "We truly gave the spotlight to the wrong person."
While another netizen penned, "I'm shocked this is shocking news.
A third social media post read, "Mind you her WHOLE family is maga."
This was a reference to a 2022 incident when Sydney was criticised after her family celebrated her mom's 60th birthday with a party, where the attendees wore red caps that featured quotes linked with conservatives such as "Make Sixty Great Again," and "Blue Lives Matter" shirts.
In an interview with Variety, the Eden actress suggested that the people who wore the MAGA-inspired headwear were her "mom's friends" who simply thought "it would be funny."