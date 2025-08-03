Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland breaks cover on 'Spider-Man' set as sequel begins filming

The 'Uncharted' star was looking in high spirits as he appeared for the first time on the set of the new Spider-Man

Tom Holland has officially returned to the Spider-Verse, spotted for the first time on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

On Sunday, the Uncharted star was looking in high spirits as he appeared for the first time on the set of the new Spider-Man film in Glasgow.

The production transformed the Scottish city into a convincing New York backdrop, thanks to its resemblance and lower filming costs.

He grinned as he waved to fans in the new superhero's famous suit as he kicked off work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Holland playfully acted out Spider-Man’s iconic web move, referencing his first outing as the character in 2016’s Civil War.

Notably, the final casting of the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise has not been revealed yet.

There are rumours that Holland is set to be starring alongside Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, 23.

Zendaya, 29, will also feature in the film after striking up a romance with Tom on the set of his first feature-length film as the hero, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

His time on set in Glasgow coincides with reports of his high-profile character as a potential new star of the James Bond franchise.

However, Tom Holland didn't give any hints about the speculation when he was questioned about it in a video posted on Thursday.

